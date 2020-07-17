La mascherina che protegge dal virus: come sceglierlaMaddalena Corvaglia: il costume da bagnina infiamma i socialReview Party “La principessa dei mondi- La terra-Volume I” di Monica ...Chi può coltivare la canapa e a cosa serve?Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...

Euroclear H1 2020 - Resilient Performance Against COVID-19 Backdrop

BRUSSELS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Highlights Key Operating Metrics Business ...

Euroclear H1 2020 - Resilient Performance Against COVID-19 Backdrop BRUSSELS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Financial Highlights Key Operating Metrics Business Update Outlook Commenting on the results, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer said: "Euroclear delivered a Resilient financial and business Performance in the first half. Our strategy is proving successful even in the context of an unprecedented global crisis. "Our robust operating Performance and business continuity in such unparalleled circumstances has cemented our reputation as a safe and reliable infrastructure partner for global financial market participants. I would like to thank the whole Euroclear team for their hard work and commitment during this challenging time." Abridged Financial Statements         Note to editors Euroclear group is the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

