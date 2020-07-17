La mascherina che protegge dal virus: come sceglierlaMaddalena Corvaglia: il costume da bagnina infiamma i socialReview Party “La principessa dei mondi- La terra-Volume I” di Monica ...Chi può coltivare la canapa e a cosa serve?Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...

Elena Baturina' s Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Open Call #BEOPENBetterWay to Promote Reusing and Recycling

  BE Open is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a Think-tank whose ...

BE Open is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a Think-tank whose mission is to Promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow.

Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches Open Call #BEOPENBetterWay to Promote Reusing and Recycling
LONDON, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social m ...
Elena Baturina Announces the Winner of the Founder's Choice Award in an International Student Competition in Support of the UN's Sustainable Goals
LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The last of the five prizes in the "Second Life of Things in Design" international student competition has been awarded to the creators of PackZero, a circular del ...
