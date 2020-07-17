La mascherina che protegge dal virus: come sceglierlaMaddalena Corvaglia: il costume da bagnina infiamma i socialReview Party “La principessa dei mondi- La terra-Volume I” di Monica ...Chi può coltivare la canapa e a cosa serve?Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...

Announcing Apple Watch Connectivity with the Runn

MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Pole Engineering announces a major update to its Runn ...

MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

North Pole Engineering announces a major update to its Runn smart treadmill sensor. Runn, when used in conjunction with North Pole Engineering's heartbeatz connect Apple Watch app, will now allow Apple Watch owners to record treadmill workouts directly on their Watch. Existing Runn owners can take advantage of this new feature by updating the Runn's onboard software with North Pole Engineering's Configurez app. Once the Runn's software is updated, it is ready to use with any Apple Watch Series 2 and newer.

