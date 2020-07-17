Announcing Apple Watch Connectivity with the Runn (Di venerdì 17 luglio 2020) MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/



North Pole Engineering announces a major update to its Runn smart treadmill sensor. Runn, when used in conjunction with North Pole Engineering's heartbeatz connect Apple Watch app, will now allow Apple Watch owners to record treadmill workouts directly on their Watch. Existing Runn owners can take advantage of this new feature by updating the Runn's onboard software with North Pole Engineering's Configurez app. Once the Runn's software is updated, it is ready to use with any Apple Watch Series 2 and newer. heartbeatz connect Apple Watch App will ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

