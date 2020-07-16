XiaoCheung unleashes a revolutionary flame retardant | anti-cut combat suit - FrogSkin

Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

HONG KONG, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XiaoCheung, a local company located at Hong Kong Science Park, ...

XiaoCheung, a local company located at Hong Kong Science Park, invented revolutionary uniform, the flame retardant anti-cut combat suit - FrogSkin. It is made with world's first cut, flame, corrosive, pilling, abrasion, tearing, UV, oil and water-resistant fabric. With all these features, it's still able to maintain high breathability for air and water vapor with extreme comfort. XiaoCheung will supply the suit to Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF). HKPF's current riot control uniforms, also known as "Korean boy" is in green color and it was used for more than 10 years. It provides basic flame-resistant protection. However, its thick ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

