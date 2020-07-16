KONAMI annuncia eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) KONAMI Digital Entertainment B.V. ha svelato ufficialmente eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE, il prossimo episodio della serie eFootball PES. Questo nuovo videogioco sarà disponibile per PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC (Steam) a partire dal 15 settembre. eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE (PES 2021) offrirà tutte le apprezzate caratteristiche di eFootball PES 2020, vincitore del premio “Best Sports Game” all’E3 2019, e ulteriori contenuti di gioco. Oltre agli aggiornamenti di giocatori e squadre, eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE includerà in esclusiva anche la ... Leggi su gamerbrain

infoitscienza : VIDEO - Konami annuncia PES 2022, per quest'anno solo un aggiornamento - rossi20_rossi : RT @PesNewEra_it: @Konami annuncia un nuovo motore grafico per la New Generation ?????? #UnrealEngine - Fantalanta1 : RT @PesNewEra_it: @Konami annuncia un nuovo motore grafico per la New Generation ?????? #UnrealEngine - Eurogamer_it : Konami annuncia con un trailer #PES2022 per #PS5 e #XboxSeriesX. - Fantacalcio : VIDEO - Konami annuncia PES 2022, per quest'anno solo un aggiornamento -