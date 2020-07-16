Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

Investis Digital Announces Investis Digital Live

Scalable solution manages webcasts and virtual events cost-effectively and securely for global ...

Investis Digital Announces Investis Digital Live (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) Scalable solution manages webcasts and virtual events cost-effectively and securely for global businesses LONDON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Investis Digital, a leading global Digital communications company, today announced the rebranding and enhancement of its webcasting and virtual events solution as Investis Digital Live. Through a combination of proprietary technology and dedicated professionals, Investis Digital Live helps more than 750 enterprises a year manage webcasts and virtual events cost-effectively and securely. "The rebranding and relaunch of Investis ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

