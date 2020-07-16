Embassy REIT Releases its Inaugural Annual Report for Financial Year 2019-20 (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) BENGALURU, India, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: Embassy) (BSE: 542602) ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area, has released its Annual Report for the full Year ended March 31, 2020. The Report covers the performance of Embassy REIT since its listing on BSE and NSE on April 1, 2019 and showcases the resilience of the underlying business, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Jitu Virwani, Chairman of Embassy REIT, said, "I am very pleased to present to you Embassy REIT's first Year Annual

