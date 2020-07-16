Chi può coltivare la canapa e a cosa serve?Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!

Arria and TIBCO Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Faster Understanding of Data with Natural-language Narratives

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arria NLG, a leading provider of Natural language Generation ...

Arria and TIBCO Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Faster Understanding of Data with Natural-language Narratives (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Arria NLG, a leading provider of Natural language Generation (NLG) technology, today Announced the two companies have joined forces to help the world draw greater meaning from Data, opening the doors to better solutions for many of the problems we face. Their collaboration augments BI dashboards with insights written in Natural language, providing a new starting point for Data analytics. Already, this Strategic Partnership has assisted people by giving them an improved Understanding of COVID-19 Data in the context of whichever places around the world they most urgently need information on. Arria's ... Leggi su iltempo

