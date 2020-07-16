Admitad Owner Invests $3M into LetyShops (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020) The money is expected to support the service's expansion into new regions HEILBRONN, Germany, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/



LetyShops cashback service has been given $3M — a one-time investment from the German AB Capital Group. The investment will increase the holding's share in one of Eastern Europe's leading cashback service providers. "The first time we invested in LetyShops was in 2016, after the service's explosive growth in both active users and sales. We see a great potential in the cashback market in the new regions and are certain that LetyShops will fully discover it." – AB Capital Group founder Alexander Bachmannbelieves. AB Capital Group owns a cluster of IT-companies centered around Admitad, a global affiliate network that last year delivered $5B in advertisers' revenue — ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Admitad Owner