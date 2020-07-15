The Other, la rinascita di Charlotte Dauphin al Taormina Film Fest (Di mercoledì 15 luglio 2020) In occasione della 66esima edizione del Taormina Film Fest, dall’11 al 19 luglio verrà trasmesso il lungometraggio “The Other”, opera prima della designer di gioielli Charlotte Dauphin de la Rochefoucauld. Il Film narra la vicenda di una donna in lutto e riprende il vissuto della sceneggiatrice stessa. Una scena del lungometraggio “The Other”. The Other, il lungometraggio di Charlotte Dauphin L’opera, presentata al Festival siciliano, è inclusa nella sezione del Festival Indieuropa. L’art direction del Film è firmata da Jean-Hugues de Châtillon e la fotografia è affidata a Paolo ... Leggi su iodonna

“Nearly 3,400 Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software licensees have benefited from Rimini Street’s services to date, and we look forward to working with Gerard to continue this strong momentum as ...

Anthony Fauci on WHO and Donald Trump: «He tried to sideline me - but this was not a good idea»

No illusions: «We are still at the beginning of the global pandemic which will very likely get worse before it gets better». Anthony Fauci, 79, is back on the front line. Lately Donald Trump has been ...

