LTI Constant Currency Revenues Grow 10.6% YoY; Net Profit Up 17.1% YoY (Di mercoledì 15 luglio 2020) MUMBAI, India, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q1 FY21 results today. In US Dollars: In Indian Rupees: "COVID-19 is a crisis unlike any other and its impact on lives and livelihoods continues to be felt across the world. I am extremely proud of our LTItes who have stood together during these times ensuring client deliveries. "In a quarter marked by a challenging environment, we have delivered revenue Growth of 10.6% YoY in Constant Currency and closed a large deal as well. "We remain committed to exceeding client expectations in the face of this unprecedented pandemic while prioritizing the health and well-being of our people." - Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

