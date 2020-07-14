Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggioValeria Marini : il video ufficiale BOOMNuove imprese : finanziamenti a fondo perduto del 2020Annegato in piscina a soli 4 anni: era in agriturismo insieme alla ...Serena Mercuri muore a soli 32 anni stroncata da una malattiaE' morto Benjamin Keough : era il nipote di Elvis PresleyLOL è il primo inedito di MinellonoI rapporti con lui erano pessimi! Cristina Plevani parla di Pietro ...Handicappata di m***... nessuno la difende! Aggredita atleta ...Terremoto oggi Udine, scossa di magnitudo 3.7 avvertito in Friuli e ...

App Annie Ascend Unlocks Mobile Advertising and Monetization

Today, this is done with heavy reliance upon agencies,  IT and large internal teams instead of ...

COVID-19, boom nell'uso delle app mobile  PcProfessionale.it
SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics company, today announced the availability of App Annie Ascend. This will introduce the first mobile perfor ...
Coronavirus: l’utilizzo delle app è cresciuto del 40% durante il lockdown
Il coronavirus che ha costretto le persone in casa ha fatto raggiungere un record al tempo trascorso con lo smartphone in mano a usare app. Lo certificano gli analisti di App Annie, secondo cui nel se ...
