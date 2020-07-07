Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

Webnovel Launches Webnovel Spirity Awards Spring 2020 to Nurture More Talented Authors

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2020

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2020

Webnovel ("the Company"), the global e-publishing arm of China Literature (0772.HK), a leading online literature and IP incubator company, has kicked off Webnovel Spirity Awards Spring 2020 and encouraged Authors around the world to submit their works to win up to US$10,000. In a bid to Nurture More aspiring Authors, Webnovel is accepting English-language works from writers globally - whether they are bedroom novelists or professional Authors. Participants can submit their works in six themes: apocalypse, sweet love, knights and magic, evolution, LitRPG, and comedy. Each award category can have More than one winner, who will each receive US$10,000. The winning works will be chosen based on the commercial value of the work, the regularity of the work's releases, and the author's popularity among readers. The Webnovel platform ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

