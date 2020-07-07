Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

Saudi Oil Derivatives Grant to Yemen' s Al-Mahra Province Enters 3rd Year

AL-Mahra, Yemen, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen ...

Saudi Oil Derivatives Grant to Yemen's Al-Mahra Province Enters 3rd Year (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) AL-Mahra, Yemen, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has delivered the latest installment of the 2018 Saudi oil Derivatives Grant, with 4,800 tons of diesel arriving at Nishtun port in Yemen's Al-Mahra Province on Sunday. The Grant has helped boost electricity generation for Al-Mahra since the fourth quarter of 2018, with 4,800 tons per month in summer and 3,600 tons per month in winter, for a total of 50,400 tons annually. These supplies have enabled 11 central power stations in Al-Mahra Governorate to function properly and constantly, ensuring electricity reaches 82 rural communities and powering 24 projects providing basic services such as water supply and distribution facilities, hospitals and health cEnters. Al-Mahra Governor Mohammed Ali Yasser – who received the fuel vessel alongside SDRPY Al-Mahra Director ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

