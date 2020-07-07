Papiloxyl Offers Guidance on Prevention of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Both Men and Women (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) How HPV affects a couple's health MALAGA, Spain, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



There is a high prevalence of HPV infection among sexually active adults and as it is asymptomatic in many cases, either partner could have got a latent infection for many years without knowing. So, having HPV is not a sign of infidelity, and there is no possibility of saying who transmitted the virus to whom, or if it was caused by a past relationship. In Women, cervical cancer is a sexually transmitted disease since more than 90% are due to high-risk HPV types, especially at 16 to 18, and its incidence is getting higher in Women younger than 35 years. Premalignant lesions, called "cervical intraepithelial neoplasms", can be identified on the Pap test; it is recommended for every woman from when she starts sexual activity. Treatment in these initial stages can be curative and prevent cancer. However, any ... Leggi su iltempo

