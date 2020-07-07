LaunchPad Medical Initiates its First European Clinical Study (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) LaunchPad Medical Receives Approval to Start a Clinical Trial in the United Kingdom to Study its Bone Adhesive Biomaterial in the Field of Implant Dentistry LOWELL, Massachusetts, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



LaunchPad Medical, Inc. announced that it has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom to start a 15-patient pilot Clinical Study to examine the safety and efficacy of Tetranite®, the company's bone adhesive biomaterial, to immediately stabilize dental implants following tooth extractions. This Study will focus specifically on anterior teeth located in the aesthetic or "smile" region where the loss of a tooth is highly visible. Unlike the company's ongoing Clinical Study in the United States, patients in this Study will receive temporary crowns at the time their implants are placed. The use of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

