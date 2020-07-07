Il MES è un debito, non è lo strumento adatto ad affrontare la crisi5 cose da sapere sulla cannabis lightUna Vita news, settimana 11 - 17 luglio: Antonito riceverà una ...Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...

LaunchPad Medical Initiates its First European Clinical Study

LaunchPad Medical Receives Approval to Start a Clinical Trial in the United Kingdom to Study its Bone ...

LaunchPad Medical Initiates its First European Clinical Study (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) LaunchPad Medical Receives Approval to Start a Clinical Trial in the United Kingdom to Study its Bone Adhesive Biomaterial in the Field of Implant Dentistry LOWELL, Massachusetts, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

LaunchPad Medical, Inc. announced that it has received approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom to start a 15-patient pilot Clinical Study to examine the safety and efficacy of Tetranite®, the company's bone adhesive biomaterial, to immediately stabilize dental implants following tooth extractions.  This Study will focus specifically on anterior teeth located in the aesthetic or "smile" region where the loss of a tooth is highly visible. Unlike the company's ongoing Clinical Study in the United States, patients in this Study will receive temporary crowns at the time their implants are placed.  The use of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

