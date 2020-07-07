Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

JTI Announces New Equal Family Leave Policy

GENEVA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has launched a global Equal ...

(Di martedì 7 luglio 2020)

 JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has launched a global Equal Family Leave Policy for all its employees, which goes beyond national Family Leave plans in 80% of the 81 countries the company is located in. The new global strategy offers a minimum of 20 weeks fully paid Leave for respective employees, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or whether employees become parents by giving birth or through adoption or surrogacy.1 The new plan will be rolled out on January 1, 2021. "Our new Family Leave Policy is a great milestone in our diversity and gender Equality journey. We are proud to introduce the new gender-neutral benefit which supports all families, giving every parent Equal opportunity to spend quality time with their children, without worrying about the impact it could have on their finances or careers," said Eddy Pirard, ...

