JTI Announces New Equal Family Leave Policy (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) GENEVA, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/



JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has launched a global Equal Family Leave Policy for all its employees, which goes beyond national Family Leave plans in 80% of the 81 countries the company is located in. The new global strategy offers a minimum of 20 weeks fully paid Leave for respective employees, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or whether employees become parents by giving birth or through adoption or surrogacy.1 The new plan will be rolled out on January 1, 2021. "Our new Family Leave Policy is a great milestone in our diversity and gender Equality journey. We are proud to introduce the new gender-neutral benefit which supports all families, giving every parent Equal opportunity to spend quality time with their children, without worrying about the impact it could have on their finances or careers," said Eddy Pirard, ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

