SINOMED® Completes Last Patient Follow-Up of the PIONEER-III Pivotal US and Japanese Trial of the BuMA Supreme® Coronary Drug-Eluting Stent (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020) TIANJIN, China, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/



SINOMED, a developer of innovative neuro- and cardiovascular technologies, announced the completion of the 1-year Follow-up in the PIONEER-III, randomized global Trial evaluating the BuMA Supreme Drug-Eluting Coronary Stent (DES). Once completed, the company plans to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for the device approval. "Despite the problems of managing the COVID pandemic, everyone involved in the study has made a tremendous effort to finish the necessary clinical Follow-up," said Martin B. Leon, MD, Columbia University Medical Center, USA, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the PIONEER-III study. "With the completion of Follow-up, we can now focus on analyzing the data and planning the presentation and publication of the findings in the

