CERtified - Cryptocurrency Exchanges Security Standard by Hacken (Di lunedì 6 luglio 2020) KYIV, Ukraine, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The cyberSecurity of Cryptocurrency Exchanges is paramount in today's increasingly digital world. These platforms are responsible for large amounts of Cryptocurrency tokens often worth tens of millions of dollars, belonging to thousands of unique users, making them a prime target for cyber criminals. To improve the overall safety of all Cryptocurrency stakeholders, leading cyberSecurity company Hacken has introduced the CER.live platform and CERtified cyberSecurity certification Standards. First Industrywide CyberSecurity Certification Standards Cryptocurrency Exchanges are susceptible to major threats such as traditional banking cyberSecurity vectors as well as weaknesses posed by inadequate blockchain implementation. Launched by Hacken in 2018, the Crypto Exchange Ranks (CER.live) was the first platform that set the cyberSecurity ... Leggi su iltempo

