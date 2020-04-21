Audiens Bolsters Its Innovative Customer Data Platform with $8M Strategic Investment from

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 21 aprile 2020) The(CDP) gives digital marketers the ability to instantly personalize theiron their terms, get more out of theirand cut the wastetheir advertising spend SAN JOSE, California and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/, a global independentand audience management tool, has received an $8M (£6.5 M) cashSouth Korea's NHN Corp. This is the firstin a European technology company for NHN. Theacceleratesinternational expansion plans and strengthens the team in key European markets. In addition to enriching theCDP product, theopens a new channel for NHNtechnology to reach globals beyond South Korea. Jonathan Brech, previously Chief Commercial Officer at, has been appointed CEO to lead the ...