Coronavirus : I medici cinesi si risvegliano con la pelle nera - VideoInstagram, Yoga ed EgoMeghan Markle : Harry non ha più intenzione di sottomettersi a sua ...Matteo Salvini scherza Instagram: Mi sono arreso, ma solo su questo...Emergenza Coronavirus, mascherine obbligatorie per tuttiAlessio Lo Passo di U&D dopo il carcere: Ho scritto a Raffaella ...Smart Working sicuro e affidabilePiacenza, donna nuda sull’auto dei carabinieri: ecco il videoCanada : Il dentista Gabriel Wortman vestito da poliziotto fa una ...Problemi Wind Tre oggi 20 aprile: migliaia di segnalazioni da tutta ...

Audiens Bolsters Its Innovative Customer Data Platform with $8M Strategic Investment from

The Audiens Customer Data Platform (CDP) gives digital marketers the ability to instantly personalize ...

zazoom
Commenta
Audiens Bolsters Its Innovative Customer Data Platform with $8M Strategic Investment from Tech Giant NHN (Di martedì 21 aprile 2020) The Audiens Customer Data Platform (CDP) gives digital marketers the ability to instantly personalize their Data on their terms, get more out of their Customer Data and cut the waste from their advertising spend SAN JOSE, California and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Audiens, a global independent Customer Data Platform and audience management tool, has received an $8M (£6.5 M) cash Investment from South Korea's NHN Corp. This is the first Investment in a European technology company for NHN. The Investment accelerates Audiens international expansion plans and strengthens the team in key European markets. In addition to enriching the Audiens CDP product, the Investment opens a new channel for NHN Data technology to reach global Customers beyond South Korea. Jonathan Brech, previously Chief Commercial Officer at Audiens, has been appointed CEO to lead the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Audiens Bolsters

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Audiens Bolsters
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Audiens Bolsters Audiens Bolsters Innovative Customer Data