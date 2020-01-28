Michele Cucuzza e l'incidente imbarazzante al Grande Fratello Vip... ...La giornalista Loredana Guida morta di malaria dopo un viaggio a LagosSentieri a Sanremo: Marco Sentieri percorre la storia di SanremoDonna cinese sviene in Autogrill, scatta l’allarme coronavirus in ...Nessun derby per Lautaro Martinez, due giorni di squalificaMorta la giovane foca monaca spiaggiata nel BrindisinoCalciomercato Torino, Iago Falque va al GenoaIncidente Premariacco : Morta una ragazza di 26 anni di Tolmezzo a ...Ecco i miei slip... Elisabetta Canalis mostra l’intimo sui socialFrancesca Fantoni trovata morta al parco : La scoperta choc, è stata ...

Inter | senti Solskjaer | «Sanchez tornerà allo United in estate» – VIDEO

Il tecnico del Manchester United Solskjaer ha annunciato il ritorno in ...

Inter, senti Solskjaer: «Sanchez tornerà allo United in estate» – VIDEO (Di martedì 28 gennaio 2020) Il tecnico del Manchester United Solskjaer ha annunciato il ritorno in Premier League di Sanchez, ora in prestito all’InterVIDEO Il destino di Alexis Sanchez sembra essere già scritto. L’attaccante cileno, attualmente in prestito all’Inter e fermo per diversi mesi a causa di un lungo infortunio, farà ritorno al Manchester United. Parola del tecnico dei Red Devils Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: «Alexis Sanchez tornerà allo United in estate». Leggi su Calcionews24.com calcionews24

