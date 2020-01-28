Inter, senti Solskjaer: «Sanchez tornerà allo United in estate» – VIDEO (Di martedì 28 gennaio 2020) Il tecnico del Manchester United Solskjaer ha annunciato il ritorno in Premier League di Sanchez, ora in prestito all’Inter – VIDEO Il destino di Alexis Sanchez sembra essere già scritto. L’attaccante cileno, attualmente in prestito all’Inter e fermo per diversi mesi a causa di un lungo infortunio, farà ritorno al Manchester United. Parola del tecnico dei Red Devils Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: «Alexis Sanchez tornerà allo United in estate». Leggi su Calcionews24.com calcionews24

Sport_Mediaset : #Inter, senti #Solskajer: 'La prossima estate #Sanchez tornerà al #ManchesterUnited'. Il tecnico dei Red Devils ha… - infoitsport : Inter, senti Solskjaer: 'A giugno Alexis Sanchez tornerà al Manchester United' - modazzaOrigina1 : RT @cmdotcom: #Inter, senti #Mourinho: '#Eriksen domani titolare. E io non parlo di giocatori di altri club...' -