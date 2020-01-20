NFL Playoffs 2020, Championship Round: Kansas City Chiefs e San Francisco 49ers dominano e volano al Super Bowl! (Di lunedì 20 gennaio 2020) Sarà, quindi, tra i Kansas City Chiefs ed i San Francisco 49ers il cinquantaquattresimo Super Bowl di Miami. Nella notte tra il 2 e 3 gennaio, dunque, saranno queste due squadre a contendersi il Lombardi Trophy nel match più atteso dell’anno e sarà senza dubbio un duello avvincente tra un attacco stellare e una difesa di pari livello. Non c’è una favorita sicura, mentre c’erano eccome per quanto riguardava il Championship Round, con il fattore campo che ha deciso le sfide. Per la AFC i Kansas City Chiefs rimontano i Tennessee Titans e tornano al Super Bowl dopo ben 50 anni condotti da un celestiale Patrick Mahomes che chiude il suo match con 294 yds, 3 td su lancio più 53 su corsa e una meta. Dall’altra parte Derrick Henry viene fermato a 69 yds e una meta su 19 tentativi, troppo poco per la terza impresa consecutiva nei Playoffs per Tennessee. Per la NFC, ... oasport

