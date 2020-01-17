Milena Miconi a Vieni da Me : Lui è molto passionaleCaos a Sanremo : Ambra Angiolini e Claudia Gerini contro Amadeus I 'Me contro te' sold out al cinema : gli youtuber più amati dai ...Napoli Fiorentina, ultime dal campo e probabili formazioniFestival Sanremo 2020: la moglie di Amadeus Giovanna Civitillo a La ...Giorgio Lupano, ecco l'attore italiano de Il Paradiso delle SignoreA 57 anni Carlos Sainz torna il re della DakarAdriana Volpe su Magalli al Grande Fratello Vip : Me ne ha fatte ...Sandro Santini cade in una cisterna di lambrusco e muore: colpito ...A Panama ritrovati in una fossa 6 bambini e una donna incinta : ...

Young saluta il Manchester United | «Mi avete dato l’opportunità di vincere» – VIDEO

Il nuovo difensore dell’Inter Young ha voluto salutare il Manchester United attraverso un post ...

Young saluta il Manchester United: «Mi avete dato l’opportunità di vincere» – VIDEO (Di venerdì 17 gennaio 2020) Il nuovo difensore dell’Inter Young ha voluto salutare il Manchester United attraverso un post pubblicato su Instagram – FOTO Ashley Young ha voluto salutare il Manchester United dopo il trasferimento di Inter: «Mi avete dato l’opportunità di giocare con delle leggende, vincere dei trofei, di lavorare col più grande allenatore della storia e di essere il vostro capitano». «Grazie per avermi fatto essere parte della vostra storia per otto anni e mezzo», ha scritto il difensore nerazzurro su Instagram. View this post on Instagram To @ManchesterUnited: you gave me the chance to play with legends, to win trophies, to work under the greatest manager in history and to be your captain. Thank you for letting me be part of your story for eight and a half years ❤ A post shared by Ashley Young (@Youngy 18) on Jan 17, 2020 at 11:37am ... Leggi la notizia su calcionews24

