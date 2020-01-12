Manchester City, Aguero miglior marcatore straniero della Premier League (Di domenica 12 gennaio 2020) Aguero nella storia della Premier Legue: la tripletta in Aston Villa Manchester City gli vale il titolo di miglio goleador straniero Sergio Aguero si conferma ancora una volta uno degli attaccanti più forti e prolifici del calcio moderno. L’argentino ha messo a segno una tripletta in occasione di Aston Villa-Manchester City che gli ha permesso di battere un record importante. Il Kun ha toccato quota 177 gol in 255 partite nella Premier League, diventando il miglior marcatore straniero della lega, superando Thierry Henry (175 gol in 258 match). Leggi su Calcionews24.com Leggi la notizia su calcionews24

SuperSportBlitz : #PL – Goal Alert: Aston Villa 0-6* Manchester City *(Aguero 81‘) #SSFootball - CarolRadull : FT Aston Villa 1 Manchester City 2 #TheScoreKE #AVLMCI - robertmarawa : Aston Villa 1-6 Manchester City FT #AVLMCI -