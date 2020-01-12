San Vincenzo : Cristian Leone si schianta e muore in un incidente in ...Un nuovo partito, I democratici : Nicola Zingaretti archivia il Pd e ...Incidente mortale a Genova: un'automobile prende fuoco, due persone ...E' morto il portiere Giovanni Custodero, aveva scelto sedazione ...Luigi Di Maio verso le dimissioni: Adesso i grillini si sgretolanoBarbara D'Urso, l'uomo misterioso ha un volto... ecco di chi si trattaGemma Galgani è stufa di Uomini e Donne : Maria De Filippi le fa una ...Anticipo Serie A: Lazio Napoli 1-0, battuto record di ErikssonPensioni più leggere a gennaio 2020: Errore Inps, ecco che cosa fareCarabiniere suicida a Pescara nella sede del Noe: si è sparato nel ...

Manchester City, Aguero miglior marcatore straniero della Premier League (Di domenica 12 gennaio 2020) Aguero nella storia della Premier Legue: la tripletta in Aston Villa Manchester City gli vale il titolo di miglio goleador straniero Sergio Aguero si conferma ancora una volta uno degli attaccanti più forti e prolifici del calcio moderno. L’argentino ha messo a segno una tripletta in occasione di Aston Villa-Manchester City che gli ha permesso di battere un record importante. Il Kun ha toccato quota 177 gol in 255 partite nella Premier League, diventando il miglior marcatore straniero della lega, superando Thierry Henry (175 gol in 258 match). Leggi su Calcionews24.com Leggi la notizia su calcionews24

twitterSuperSportBlitz : #PL – Goal Alert: Aston Villa 0-6* Manchester City *(Aguero 81‘) #SSFootball - CarolRadull : FT Aston Villa 1 Manchester City 2 #TheScoreKE #AVLMCI - robertmarawa : Aston Villa 1-6 Manchester City FT #AVLMCI -

