Joaquin Phoenix è stato arrestato mentre manifestava per il clima (Di sabato 11 gennaio 2020) L’attore reso ulteriormente famoso dal ruolo in Joker, Joaquin Phoenix, è stato arrestato a Washington mentre manifestava per il clima. We salute animal activist Joaquin Phoenix, who took to the steps of Capitol Hill during today's @FireDrillFriday climate protest to call out the meat & dairy industries for being the 3rd largest contributor to climate change.He was arrested later in the day.<img src="https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/12.0.0-1/72x72/1f4f9.png" alt=" Leggi la notizia su open.online

repubblica : Clima: arrestato Joaquin Phoenix durante una manifestazione a Washington [aggiornamento delle 10:17] - Corriere : Joaquin Phoenix e Martin Sheen arrestati a un picchetto sul clima - repubblica : Clima: arrestato Joaquin Phoenix durante una manifestazione a Washington -