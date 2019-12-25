Busnago : Marocchino tenta di strangolare un anziano e di rapire una ...Gaeta : Giancarlo Peveri investito e ucciso: 23enne positivo al droga ...Rapina sala giochi Qui Gioco a Legnago: titolare ucciso a colpi di ...Castellaneta, venerdì 27 dicembre si inaugura la mostra di arte ...Antonio Cassano cacciato da Tiki Taka: l'annuncio di Pierluigi PardoCapitan Tsubasa Holly e Benji, da oggi 23 dicembre il remake : sigla ...Augusta : La giovane consigliere Irene Sauro morta in un incidente ...Buone feste 2019! Frasi di auguri WhatsApp più famose sul NataleBelen Rodriguez a Che Tempo Che Fa: Ecco perché mia sorella non si ...Giuseppe Bergomi: Ripresa da Napoli, basta togliersi i pensieri ...

Traffico Roma del 25-12-2019 ore 17:00 (Di mercoledì 25 dicembre 2019) DI NUOVO IN SERVIZIO I MEZZI DEL TRASPORTO PUBBLICO. AUTOBUS E TRAM IN STRADA FINO ALLE 21 CIRCA. POI QUALCHE ORA DOPO INIZIERÀ IL SERVIZIO NOTTURNO. METRO APERTE, CORSE FINO ALLE 21. NON CI SONO AGGIORNAMENTO SUL Traffico. CIRCOLAZIONE SCORREVOLE. ———————– AUTORE: SIMONE CERCHIARA In collaborazione con Luce Verde infomobilità Roma L'articolo Traffico Roma del 25-12-2019 ore 17:00 proviene da RomaDailyNews.

