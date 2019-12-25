Razzo su Ashkelon, Netanyahu interrompe comizio. L’aviazione israeliana attacca Gaza (Di mercoledì 25 dicembre 2019) Benyamin Netanyahu è stato costretto ad interrompere un comizio del Likud ad Ashkelon (a sud di Tel Aviv) a causa di un Razzo sparato da Gaza, poi intercettato dai sistema di difesa Iron Dome
