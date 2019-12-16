Lucas Peracchi in ginocchio per Mercedesz Henger da Barbara D'ursoA Domenica In Tiziano Ferro contro il bullismo: Senza un legge siamo ...Maurizio Battista stasera su Rai1: anticipazioni e ospiti dello show ...Paolo Ruffini e Diana Del Bufalo si sono lasciati: Ho tentato con ...Incinta, Maria Maisto muore davanti ai figli a 34 anni : “Asilo ...Pezzi unici finale di stagione, anticipazioni ultima puntata del 22 ...A soli 8 anni muore di cancro: per i medici aveva solo “dolori della ...Banca Popolare di Bari : approvato decreto legge da 900 milioniLa piccola Isla si ammala dopo la recita di Natale a scuola e muore ...Gli stranieri pestano a sangue il povero Simone per una cartina di ...

John Frusciante torna di nuovo nei Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Frusciante torna di nuovo nei Red Hot Chili Peppers Red Hot Chili Peppers storyRed Hot Chili Peppers storyRed Hot Chili Peppers storyRed Hot Chili Peppers ...

L'annuncio arriva direttamente su Instagram: Josh Klinghoffer, chitarrista dei Red Hot Chili Peppers per ben dieci anni, se n'è andato e il suo posto sarà preso da colui che quel ruolo lo ha ricoperto per ben due volte, dal 1988 al 1992 e, ancora, dal 1998 al 2009. Si tratta di John Frusciante, membro storico della band che, oltre a essere considerato uno dei migliori chitarristi viventi, ritornerà a bordo della nave che gli ha permesso di salpare verso il successo
