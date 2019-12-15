Gli stranieri pestano a sangue il povero Simone per una cartina di ...Addio a Anna Karina, morta a 79 anni il simbolo della Nouvelle Vague Diretta Napoli-Parma ore 18.30: formazioni ufficiali e dove vederla ...Ubriaco travolge gruppo di amici: morto 23enneVa a trovare il marito al cimitero : 77enne tenta di stuprarlaGreta Thunberg : Felice di essere qui, Torino è una città stupendaCi vediamo in piazza Castello : Greta Thunberg a Torino, l'arrivo in ...Scrivi a mia sorella... Armando Incarnato contro Juan Luis CianoIncidente Vicenza : il piccolo Davide muore a 2 anni dopo 5 giorni di ...Andrea Denver sarà concorrente del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 12 | 30

Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 12 | 30 BUONGIORNO DALLA REDAZIONE. CONTINUA A ESSERE SCORREVOLE, COME PER GRAN PARTE DELLA MATTINATA, IL Traffico ...

Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 12:30 (Di domenica 15 dicembre 2019) BUONGIORNO DALLA REDAZIONE. CONTINUA A ESSERE SCORREVOLE, COME PER GRAN PARTE DELLA MATTINATA, IL Traffico SUL GRANDE RACCORDO ANULARE E SUL PERCORSO URBANO DELLA Roma- TERAMO. POCO Traffico E SENZA PARTICOLARI DISAGI, ANCHE SU VIA DEL FORO ITALICO E SU TUTTA LA TANGENZIALE EST. ALL’EUR, PRUDENZA PER I POSSIBILI RALLENTAMENTI A CAUSA DI UN INCIDENTE SU VIA CRISTOFORO COLOMBO, IN PROSSIMITÀ DI VIALE DELL’UMANESIMO. AUMENTO DELLA CIRCOLAZIONE SU VIA CASSIA, CON POSSIBILI RALLENTAMENTI TRA VIA DEI DUE PONTI E LA STORTA, IN TUTT’E DUE LE DIREZIONI. NEL QUARTIERE PRENESTINO LABICANO, C’È IL MERCATINO DI VIA LEONARDO BUFALINI. PER TUTTA LA GIORNATA, LA STRADA È CHIUSA AL Traffico, TRA VIA CASILINA E VIA GIOVANNI MAGGI. ALLO STADIO OLIMPICO, OGGI C’È L’INCONTRO “Roma-SPAL” ALLE 18:00. CONSUETE LIMITAZIONI DI Traffico IN PIAZZALE DELLA FARNESINA, TRA VIALE PAOLO BOSELLI E VIA ALBERTO ...
