Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 12:30 (Di domenica 15 dicembre 2019) BUONGIORNO DALLA REDAZIONE. CONTINUA A ESSERE SCORREVOLE, COME PER GRAN PARTE DELLA MATTINATA, IL Traffico SUL GRANDE RACCORDO ANULARE E SUL PERCORSO URBANO DELLA Roma- TERAMO. POCO Traffico E SENZA PARTICOLARI DISAGI, ANCHE SU VIA DEL FORO ITALICO E SU TUTTA LA TANGENZIALE EST. ALL’EUR, PRUDENZA PER I POSSIBILI RALLENTAMENTI A CAUSA DI UN INCIDENTE SU VIA CRISTOFORO COLOMBO, IN PROSSIMITÀ DI VIALE DELL’UMANESIMO. AUMENTO DELLA CIRCOLAZIONE SU VIA CASSIA, CON POSSIBILI RALLENTAMENTI TRA VIA DEI DUE PONTI E LA STORTA, IN TUTT’E DUE LE DIREZIONI. NEL QUARTIERE PRENESTINO LABICANO, C’È IL MERCATINO DI VIA LEONARDO BUFALINI. PER TUTTA LA GIORNATA, LA STRADA È CHIUSA AL Traffico, TRA VIA CASILINA E VIA GIOVANNI MAGGI. ALLO STADIO OLIMPICO, OGGI C’È L’INCONTRO “Roma-SPAL” ALLE 18:00. CONSUETE LIMITAZIONI DI Traffico IN PIAZZALE DELLA FARNESINA, TRA VIALE PAOLO BOSELLI E VIA ALBERTO ...
Leggi la notizia su romadailynews
Leggi la notizia su romadailynews
romadailynews : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 12:30' su @Spreaker #incidenti_roma_oggi #traffico_roma_gra - romadailynews : ?? Nuovo Podcast! 'Viabilità Roma Regione Lazio del 15-12-2019 ore 12:30' su @Spreaker #infomobilita_regione_lazio… - astralmobilita : ??? #Roma #StadioOlimpico Oggi #15dicembre ore 18.00 incontro di calcio di #SerieA #RomaSpal Momentanea disciplina… -
Altre notizie : Traffico Roma del ...
Dalla Rete Google NewsTraffico Roma del 14-12-2019 ore 18:30 - RomaDailyNews
- Traffico Roma del 14-12-2019 ore 18:30 RomaDailyNews
- Maltempo e incidenti: la situazione del traffico oggi a Roma Roma Fanpage.it
- Roma, incidente sul Gra: morto motociclista, chiusa la carreggiata per far atterrare l'elisoccorso e traffico in tilt Il Messaggero
- Roma, schianto tra una moto e un'auto sul Gra: morto un centauro, traffico in tilt Leggo.it
- ULTIM’ORA ROMA Gravissimo incidente sul GRA, traffico in tilt La Cronaca di Roma
- Visualizza copertura completa su Google News
Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 11 : 30
Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 10 : 30
Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 09 : 30
Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 08 : 30
Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 07 : 30
Traffico Roma del 14-12-2019 ore 19 : 30
Traffico Roma del 14-12-2019 ore 18 : 30
Traffico Roma del 14-12-2019 ore 17 : 30
Traffico Roma del 14-12-2019 ore 17 : 00
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Traffico Roma