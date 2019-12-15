Traffico Roma del 15-12-2019 ore 12 | 30

Leggi la notizia su romadailynews

(Di domenica 15 dicembre 2019) BUONGIORNO DALLA REDAZIONE. CONTINUA A ESSERE SCORREVOLE, COME PER GRAN PARTE DELLA MATTINATA, ILSUL GRANDE RACCORDO ANULARE E SUL PERCORSO URBANO DELLA- TERAMO. POCOE SENZA PARTICOLARI DISAGI, ANCHE SU VIA DEL FORO ITALICO E SU TUTTA LA TANGENZIALE EST. ALL’EUR, PRUDENZA PER I POSSIBILI RALLENTAMENTI A CAUSA DI UN INCIDENTE SU VIA CRISTOFORO COLOMBO, IN PROSSIMITÀ DI VIALE DELL’UMANESIMO. AUMENTO DELLA CIRCOLAZIONE SU VIA CASSIA, CON POSSIBILI RALLENTAMENTI TRA VIA DEI DUE PONTI E LA STORTA, IN TUTT’E DUE LE DIREZIONI. NEL QUARTIERE PRENESTINO LABICANO, C’È IL MERCATINO DI VIA LEONARDO BUFALINI. PER TUTTA LA GIORNATA, LA STRADA È CHIUSA AL, TRA VIA CASILINA E VIA GIOVANNI MAGGI. ALLO STADIO OLIMPICO, OGGI C’È L’INCONTRO “-SPAL” ALLE 18:00. CONSUETE LIMITAZIONI DIIN PIAZZALE DELLA FARNESINA, TRA VIALE PAOLO BOSELLI E VIA ALBERTO ...

