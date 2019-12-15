LIVE Juventus-Udinese | Serie A calcio in DIRETTA | aggiornamenti in tempo reale

Leggi la notizia su oasport

(Di domenica 15 dicembre 2019) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAIl programma del match e le probabili formazioni- Le possibili avversarie dellaagli ottavi di Champions League Buongiorno e benvenuti allatestuale di, match valido per la sedicesima giornata di andata del campionato diA 2019/2020. I bianconeri di Maurizio Sarri, dopo la vittoria in Champions League contro il Bayer Leverkusen, cercano un momentaneo sorpasso in testa alla classifica all’Inter ospitando all”Allianz Stadium” l’di Luca Gotti. Dopo la prima sconfitta in campionato contro la Lazio, che ha fatto seguito al primo pareggio casalingo con il Sassuolo, lavuole e deve tornare a vincere inA. Nel caso non arrivassero i tre punti per la squadra di Maurizio Sarri si tratterebbe della terza partita consecutiva senza vittoria nella massima, ...

juventusfc : Bianconere in vantaggio! ?? Segui il LIVE ?? - JuventusTV : Oggi giocano le @JuventusFCWomen! ?? Live dalle ore 11.55 la sfida ?? Pink Bari Per seguire la diretta ??… - JuventusTV : ?? Domani dalle ore 11.55 in diretta da Vinovo la 10° giornata della Serie A femminile ?? @JuventusFCWomen ?? Pink B… -