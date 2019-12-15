Diretta Napoli-Parma ore 18.30: formazioni ufficiali e dove vederla ...Ubriaco travolge gruppo di amici: morto 23enneVa a trovare il marito al cimitero : 77enne tenta di stuprarlaGreta Thunberg : Felice di essere qui, Torino è una città stupendaCi vediamo in piazza Castello : Greta Thunberg a Torino, l'arrivo in ...Scrivi a mia sorella... Armando Incarnato contro Juan Luis CianoIncidente Vicenza : il piccolo Davide muore a 2 anni dopo 5 giorni di ...Andrea Denver sarà concorrente del Grande Fratello Vip 4Lo sai chi sembri? JAx prende in giro la concorrente di All Together ...Sono arrivate 200 canzoni : Le parole di Amadeus sul cast di Sanremo ...

LIVE Juventus-Udinese, Serie A calcio in DIRETTA: aggiornamenti in tempo reale (Di domenica 15 dicembre 2019) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Il programma del match e le probabili formazioni- Le possibili avversarie della Juventus agli ottavi di Champions League Buongiorno e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE testuale di Juventus-Udinese, match valido per la sedicesima giornata di andata del campionato di Serie A 2019/2020. I bianconeri di Maurizio Sarri, dopo la vittoria in Champions League contro il Bayer Leverkusen, cercano un momentaneo sorpasso in testa alla classifica all’Inter ospitando all”Allianz Stadium” l’Udinese di Luca Gotti. Dopo la prima sconfitta in campionato contro la Lazio, che ha fatto seguito al primo pareggio casalingo con il Sassuolo, la Juventus vuole e deve tornare a vincere in Serie A. Nel caso non arrivassero i tre punti per la squadra di Maurizio Sarri si tratterebbe della terza partita consecutiva senza vittoria nella massima Serie, ...
