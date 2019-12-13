The Game Awards 2019: Tutti gli annunci, Trailer e vincitori (Di venerdì 13 dicembre 2019) Poche ore fa si sono conclusi i The Game Awards 2019, evento annuale di premiazione dei migliori videogiochi nelle varie categorie. In questo articolo vi riportiamo Tutti gli annunci, Trailer e naturalmente vincitori. Tutti i vincitori del The Game Awards 2019 Iniziamo con i vincitori delle varie categorie: Game of The Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceBest Game Direction: Death StrandingBest Narrative: Disco ElysiumBest Art Direction: ControlBest Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern WarfareBest Score/Music: Death StrandingBest Performance: Mads Mikkelsen nei panni di Cliff – Death StrandingBest Ongoing Game: FortniteBest Community Support: Destiny 2Games for Impact: GrisBest Independent Game: Disco ElysiumBest Mobile Game: Call of Duty: MobileBest VR/AR Game: Beat SaberBest Action Game: Devil May Cry 5Best Action/Adventure Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceBest RPG: Disco ...
