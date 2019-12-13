The Game Awards 2019: Tutti gli annunci, Trailer e vincitori (Di venerdì 13 dicembre 2019) Poche ore fa si sono conclusi i The Game Awards 2019, evento annuale di premiazione dei migliori videogiochi nelle varie categorie. In questo articolo vi riportiamo Tutti gli annunci, Trailer e naturalmente vincitori. Tutti i vincitori del The Game Awards 2019 Iniziamo con i vincitori delle varie categorie: Game of The Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceBest Game Direction: Death StrandingBest Narrative: Disco ElysiumBest Art Direction: ControlBest Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern WarfareBest Score/Music: Death StrandingBest Performance: Mads Mikkelsen nei panni di Cliff – Death StrandingBest Ongoing Game: FortniteBest Community Support: Destiny 2Games for Impact: GrisBest Independent Game: Disco ElysiumBest Mobile Game: Call of Duty: MobileBest VR/AR Game: Beat SaberBest Action Game: Devil May Cry 5Best Action/Adventure Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceBest RPG: Disco ...
Leggi la notizia su gamerbrain
Leggi la notizia su gamerbrain
juventusfc : #StatOfTheGame ?? I numeri di #LazioJuve ?? - ItaliaStartUp_ : Un nuovo gioco di Dungeons & Dragons sarà annunciato ai The Game Awards - - Multiplayerit : The Game Awards 2019, tutti gli annunci dello show -
Altre notizie : The Game Awards ...
Dalla Rete Google NewsThe Game Awards 2019 in diretta streaming: orario e come vederli dall'Italia - Money.it
- The Game Awards 2019 in diretta streaming: orario e come vederli dall'Italia Money.it
- The Game Awards 2019, Recap Live: tutti gli annunci Spaziogames.it
- The Game Awards 2019, vediamo tutti i premi Multiplayer.it
- The Game Awards: su Steam alcune demo a tempo limitato HDblog
- Gears Tactics: data di uscita e trailer dei The Game Awards 2019 Tom's Hardware Italia
- Visualizza copertura completa su Google News
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS annunciato ai The Game Awards 2019
The Game Awards 2019 : Microsoft annuncia la Xbox Series X
The Game Awards 2019 : Tutti gli annunci - Trailer e vincitori
Lo sparatutto tattico Nine to Five annunciato con un trailer ai The Game Awards 2019
Sons of the Forest : annunciato ai The Game Awards 2019 il sequel del survival horror The Forest
Xbox Series X rivelata ai The Game Awards : Microsoft svela alcune caratteristiche tecniche
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei The Game Awards 2019
The Game Awards 2019 : Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice trionfa con il premio di miglior gioco dell'anno
Weird West : annunciato ai The Game Awards 2019 il nuovo action RPG dai co-creatori di Dishonored e Prey
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Game