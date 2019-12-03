Eva Henger e delusa dalla figlia Mercedesz : Schicchi non voleva si ...Ornella Vanoni ... Mi faccio una canna prima di dormire Guendalina Tavassi diffida l'ex... Mia figlia manipolata Gianluigi Nuzzi tagliati le pal**! A Live Stefania Nobile senza freniIl piccolo Loki di 2 anni muore tra le fiamme per salvare il suo ...Alunno gli tira una sedia in classe! il Prof 31enne trovato morto ...Chi ca... è, un pedofilo? Selen furiosa con il figlio che fuma Antonella Mosetti... il costume è troppo mini, viene fuori di tuttoViolenta giovane per 10 giorni! Arrestato un richiedente asilo ...L'attrice Whoopi Goldberg vuole comprare casa in Salento

British Fashion Awards 2019 | protagonisti e vincitori

British Fashion Awards 2019 | protagonisti e vincitori Grande parata di star sul red carpet dei British Fashion Awards 2019 che, come da tradizione, si è ...

zazoom
Commenta
British Fashion Awards 2019, protagonisti e vincitori (Di martedì 3 dicembre 2019) Grande parata di star sul red carpet dei British Fashion Awards 2019 che, come da tradizione, si è celebrata ieri sera al Royal Albert Hall di Londra, alla presenza di star internazionali, stilisti e modelle. A cominciare dal premio speciale consegnato a Giorgio Armani, il prestigioso Outstanding Achivement Award disegnato da Ross Lovegrove, in collaborazione con Swarovski. Per l&#x2019;occasione lo stilista è arrivato a braccetto di Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett e Tom Cruise. Senza dimenticare la nipote Roberta, sempre al suo fianco. Il premio Fashion Icon è invece andato a Naomi Campbell avvolta in uno splendido abito di Alexander McQueen, mentre Rihanna ha trionfato con la sua linea Fenty (presentata con LVMH) conquistando il premio per la categoria Urban Luxe. Tra i protagonisti assoluti lo stilista britannico Daniel Lee, nuovo direttore creativo di Bottega ...
gqitalia

twittervogue_italia : Che coppia!!! Giorgio Armani e Julia Roberts sul #redcarpet dei British Fashion Awards ?????? Vincitori e best look qu… - 361_magazine : I british fashion awards hanno visto trionfare l'Italia #britishfashionawards2019 #bottegaveneta - EugenioCalearo : RT @GiornaleVicenza: #BottegaVeneta La maison #vicentina protagonista a Londra: Daniel Lee stilista dell'anno. Riconoscimenti ad Armani e R… -

Altre notizie : British Fashion ...
  • British Fashion Awards : i beauty look ultra scintillanti delle star

    British Fashion Awards : i beauty look ultra scintillanti delle star : British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion Awards 2019: i beauty look British Fashion ...

  • Julia Roberts premia Armani ai British Fashion Awards. Trionfo anche per Bottega Veneta

    Julia Roberts premia Armani ai British Fashion Awards. Trionfo anche per Bottega Veneta : Giorgio Armani celebrato e premiato da due dive come Julia Roberts e Cate Blanchett, Anna Wintour stilosa ed inconfondibile, Naomi Campbell sempre divina. Sono questi alcuni dei protagonisti dei British Fashion Awards, la cui cerimonia si è svolta ieri sera alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra.Julia Roberts e Cate Blanchett hanno consegnato l’Outstanding Achievement Award a Giorgio Armani, un premio che celebra il contributo creativo ...

  • British Fashion Awards : il trionfo di Armani (e di Bottega Veneta)

    British Fashion Awards : il trionfo di Armani (e di Bottega Veneta) : Giorgio Armani con Cate Blanchett e Julia Roberts in Armani PrivéGiorgio Armani con Roberta Armani, Cate Blanchett e Julia Roberts in Armani PrivéGiorgio Armani con Lauren Hutton, Roberta Armani, Cate Blanchett e Julia Roberts in Armani PrivéCate Blanchett in Armani PrivéAnna Wintour in Chanel CoutureAdut Akech in ValentinoRihanna in FentyStella TennantAlexa Chung in AlexachungWinnie Harlow in Vivienne Westwood by Andreas KronthalerKaia Gerber ...

  • British Fashion Awards 2019 - tutte le nomination

    British Fashion Awards 2019 - tutte le nomination : I British Fashion Awards 2019, gli Oscar della moda inglese, si terranno il prossimo 2 dicembre nella consueta cornice del Royal Albert Hall di Londra. I premi di quest'anno celebreranno gli ultimi 12 mesi di moda, che ha visto tra l'altro Daniel Lee presentare le sue prime collezioni per Bottega Veneta, Kim Jones continuare il suo incredibile lavoro da Dior. Molti gli italiani in lizza a partire da Alessandro Michele, direttore ...

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : British Fashion
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : British Fashion British Fashion Awards 2019 protagonisti
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!