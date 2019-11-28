LB-1, Spazio: scoperto buco nero impossibileLetizia fugge con l'uomo della chat! Ma lui la fa prostituireEstremisti destra, blitz in tutta Italia : Partito nazionalista ...Emily Ratajkowski senza veli alle Maldive! Basta uno scatto e la rete ...Momento durissimo per Cristina Chiabotto! 2,5 milioni di euro di ...Terremoto Albania, nuovo bilancio: 39 mortiCapo Verde, uccisa la 52enne italiana Marilena CorròIn slip e reggiseno! La sexy cucina di Naike RivelliHai la faccia da cu**! Naike Rivelli mostra il suo lato B, l'attacco ...Francesco Facchinetti in lacrime: Il mio amico se n'è andato in sei ...

World Luxury Award 2019 di Montecarlo: Ferretti Group trionfa nella categoria “Cars & Yachts” (Di giovedì 28 novembre 2019) World Luxury Award 2019 di Montecarlo, il brand di Ferretti Group “Custom Line” ha avuto la meglio nella categoria “Cars &; Yachts” per i social media Custom Line conquista ogni giorno nuovi appassionati, anche sul web. E proprio la migliore strategia e la brillante gestione dei canali social sono state premiate con il prestigioso Gold Trophy, ottenuto nella categoria “Cars &; Yachts” in occasione del “World Luxury Award 2019” di Montecarlo. Il riconoscimento certifica l’efficienza innovativa del Brand, capace di presidiare con successo ogni ambito della comunicazione. A conferma di questo primato, i tanti follower che animano i profili Instagram, Facebook e Youtube di Custom Line. Garanzia di competenza e qualità, il “World Luxury Award” è un forum indipendente che si pone un duplice obiettivo: migliorare lo standard di eccellenza creativa nei settori ...
Fonte : sportfair

