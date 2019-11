WATCHMEN - Recensione 1x04 If You Don' t Like My Story | Write Your Own

WATCHMEN - Recensione 1x03 "She Was Killed By Space Junk" : “Heard joke once: Man goes to doctor. Says he's depressed. Says life seems harsh and cruel. Says he feels all alone in a threatening world where what lies ahead is vague and uncertain. Doctor says, << Treatment is simple. Great clown Pagliacci is in town tonight. Go and see him. That should pick you up. >> Man bursts into tears. Says, << But doctor... I am Pagliacci. >>" Alan Moore, WATCHMEN, cap.2Se avevate ...