Look da amazzone è supersexy! Emma Marrone, corpetto color carne e ...Maltempo, Matera chiede stato calamitàBelen Rodriguez e Andrea Damante... spunta il video del karaoke ...Luigi Di Maio: su tasse sintonia con ConteFulmine si abbatte sul campo mentre giocano i ragazzini! Due ...Abusi sui chierichetti del Papa: ci sono tre nuove testimonianze chocFlavio Insinna svela: Grazie a Fabrizio Frizzi sono un conduttore Nilufar Addati bomba sexy in intimo su InstagramSenza veli in vasca! Mercedesz Henger manda in tilt i fanProvetta con feto in un'aiuola a Torino

In the Valley of Gods degli sviluppatori di Firewatch è stato cancellato?

In the Valley of Gods degli sviluppatori di Firewatch è stato cancellato? Quando Campo Santo, sviluppatore del sorprendente gioco di avventura Firewatch, si è sciolto per unirsi a ...

zazoom
Commenta
In the Valley of Gods degli sviluppatori di Firewatch è stato cancellato? (Di lunedì 18 novembre 2019) Quando Campo Santo, sviluppatore del sorprendente gioco di avventura Firewatch, si è sciolto per unirsi a Valve, i membri dello studio hanno insistito sul fatto che la collaborazione avrebbe migliorato il processo di sviluppo del nuovo gioco del team, In the Valley of Gods. Tuttavia, ora sembra che questo processo non abbia dato i frutti sperati e, forse, il gioco potrebbe essere stato cancellato.Valve News Network, sempre attento a tutto ciò che riguarda Valve, ha notato un improvviso cambiamento tra i profili Twitter degli ex sviluppatori di Campo Santo. I profili di almeno tre diversi ex sviluppatori hanno fatto riferimento al fatto che stavano lavorando a In the Valley of Gods nei mesi di marzo e aprile del 2019. Questi profili Twitter ora hanno rimosso il titolo. Allo stesso modo, il gioco non è visibile sul vecchio sito Web di Campo Santo, sebbene rimanga elencato sul sito ...
Fonte : eurogamer

twitterEurogamer_it : Sospeso o cancellato lo sviluppo di #IntheValleyofGods? - JustNerd_IT : In the Valley of Gods, l'atteso gioco di Campo Santo cancellato da #Valve? - Leggi l'articolo completo su:… - cyberanimax : -

Altre notizie : In the Valley of ...
  • Silicon Valley Guru Affected by the Fulminant Slashed Investments

    Silicon Valley Guru Affected by the Fulminant Slashed Investments : We woke reasonably late following the feast and free flowing wine the night before. After gathering ourselves and our packs, we headed down to our homestay family’s small dining room for breakfast. Refreshingly, what was expected of her was the same thing that was expected of Lara Stone: to take a beautiful picture. We were making our way to the Rila Mountains, where we were visiting the Rila Monastery where we enjoyed scrambled eggs, ...

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : the Valley
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : the Valley Valley Gods degli sviluppatori Firewatch
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!