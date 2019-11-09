Justin Theroux | che invita tutti sì | anche Jennifer Aniston ad adottare un cane

Fonte : vanityfair

(Di sabato 9 novembre 2019)e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»e Kuma, in stile «Lilli e il Vagabondo»a quanto pare è ancora single. Al momento, al fianco dell’attore c’è spazio solo per Kuma, il pitbull adottato un anno fa. Poche settimane fa se l’è portato persino ...

zazoomblog : Justin Theroux chiede a Jennifer Aniston di adottare un cane - zazoomblog : Justin Theroux e Jennifer Aniston le immagini più belle - - #Justin #Theroux #Jennifer #Aniston - IOdonna : Cani abbandonati: #JustinTheroux su Instagram sollecita #JenniferAniston e #SelenaGomez ad adottare -