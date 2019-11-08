Jupiter Il destino dell’universo | trama | cast e curiosità del film delle sorelle Wachowski

Fonte : tvzap.kataweb

(Di venerdì 8 novembre 2019) Venerdì 8 novembre, dalle 21.20 circa in poi su Italia Uno, va in onda il lungometraggio del 2015– Ildell’Universo, scritto e diretto da Lana e Lilly Wachowsky, leche hanno dato alla luce anche la trilogia di Matrix. Nei ruoli principali troviamo una Mila Kunis clamorosamente in forma e Channing Tatum che, quanto a forma fisica, certamente non teme il confronto (e si fa foto nella doccia per sottolinearlo).– Ildell’Universo, trailerAscending – Ildell’Universo,Jones è una ragazza immigrata russa, che, assieme alla madre e alla zia lavora come donnapulizie. La ragazza finisce in mezzo ad una macchinazione interplanetaria architettata dalla Abrasax Industries, che domina su gran parte dei pianeti abitabili. Durante un tentato omicidio da parte di un gruppo di alieni ...

