Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 7 novembre 2019) “Cosa vuol dire reintrodurre nella memoria collettiva ciò che è stato rimosso?”. E ancora, “in che modo la conoscenza di una storia celata per decenni può modificare la percezione contemporanea delle questioni di genere e della sessualità?”.theVol.1, il progetto artistico del collettivo Radha May (Elisa Giardina Papa, Nupur Mathur, Bathsheba Okwenje), riporta in scena ledeiche raccontano anni di controllo e tentativi di “regolamentazione” sul corpo delle donne. A ospitare la performance è il Festival della Peste! 2019 e l’appuntamento è previsto per venerdì 8 novembre19 al Lazzaretto di Milano (qui l’evento Facebook). L’obiettivo, spiegano gli ideatori, è “esplorare le rappresentazionidella sessualità e del piacere femminile e queer nel cinema ...

mignoloeprof : L’obiettivo, spiegano gli ideatori,è “esplorare le rappresentazioni censurate della sessualità e del piacere femmin… - fattoquotidiano : When the Towel Drops Vol.1, dal sesso alle “provocazioni”: le scene censurate dei film raccontano il controllo sul… - xmoonchildy : è uscito l’ultimo episodio di when the camellia blooms ahhhhh -