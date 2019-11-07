TV italiana in lutto! Morta Maria Perego, la ‘mamma’ di Topo GigioSe domani non torno… Il video testamento del vigile del fuoco morto ...Premier Conte: bonus cashback fino a 1.000 euroMatteo Salvini: Daremo il sangue per Taranto Il Giudice il saluto romano non è reatoMelita Toniolo super sexy scatena la fantasia dei fanAll’asilo le hanno detto negra di m... Raffaella Fico e gli insulti ...Morta a Roma Maria Pia FanfaniWhitney Houston omosessuale? Ne parla una sua amica Dopo Taylor Mega anche Ludovica Pagani esce con un calendario sexy

When the Towel Drops Vol 1 | dal sesso alle “provocazioni” | le scene censurate dei film

When the Towel Drops Vol 1 | dal sesso alle “provocazioni” | le scene censurate dei film “Cosa vuol dire reintrodurre nella memoria collettiva ciò che è stato ...

zazoom
Commenta
When the Towel Drops Vol.1, dal sesso alle “provocazioni”: le scene censurate dei film raccontano il controllo sul corpo delle donne (Di giovedì 7 novembre 2019) “Cosa vuol dire reintrodurre nella memoria collettiva ciò che è stato rimosso?”. E ancora, “in che modo la conoscenza di una storia celata per decenni può modificare la percezione contemporanea delle questioni di genere e della sessualità?”. When the Towel Drops Vol.1, il progetto artistico del collettivo Radha May (Elisa Giardina Papa, Nupur Mathur, Bathsheba Okwenje), riporta in scena le scene censurate dei film che raccontano anni di controllo e tentativi di “regolamentazione” sul corpo delle donne. A ospitare la performance è il Festival della Peste! 2019 e l’appuntamento è previsto per venerdì 8 novembre alle 19 al Lazzaretto di Milano (qui l’evento Facebook). L’obiettivo, spiegano gli ideatori, è “esplorare le rappresentazioni censurate della sessualità e del piacere femminile e queer nel cinema ...
Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano

twittermignoloeprof : L’obiettivo, spiegano gli ideatori,è “esplorare le rappresentazioni censurate della sessualità e del piacere femmin… - fattoquotidiano : When the Towel Drops Vol.1, dal sesso alle “provocazioni”: le scene censurate dei film raccontano il controllo sul… - xmoonchildy : è uscito l’ultimo episodio di when the camellia blooms ahhhhh -

Altre notizie : When the Towel ...
  • Billie Eilish non pensava che ti sarebbero piaciute “Bad Guy” e “When the Party’s Over”

    Billie Eilish non pensava che ti sarebbero piaciute “Bad Guy” e “When the Party’s Over” : "Credevo che tutti le avrebbero odiate" The post Billie Eilish non pensava che ti sarebbero piaciute “Bad Guy” e “When the Party’s Over” appeared first on News Mtv Italia.

  • Niall Horan che canta al piano “When The Party’s Over” è TUTTO

    Niall Horan che canta al piano “When the Party’s Over” è TUTTO : <3 The post Niall Horan che canta al piano “When The Party’s Over” è TUTTO appeared first on News Mtv Italia.

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : When the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : When the When Towel Drops sesso alle
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!