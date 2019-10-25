Il prescelto film stasera in tv 25 ottobre | cast | trama | curiosità | streaming

Fonte : cubemagazine

(Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2019) Ilè ilin tv venerdì 252019 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco scheda,, trailer, alcunesule dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV Ilin tv:e scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: The Wicker ManUSCITO IL: 1 dicembre 2006GENERE: Thriller, HorrorANNO: 2006REGIA: Neil LaBute: Nicolas Cage, Ellen Burstyn, Leelee Sobieski, Molly Parker, Kate Beahan, Diane Delano, Michael Wiseman, Erika-Shaye Gair, Frances Conroy, Sophie Hough, David Purvis, Megan McKinnon, Tania Saulnier, Robert Musnicki, Christa Campbell, George MurphyDURATA: 102 Minuti Ilin tv:Il poliziotto Edward Malus (Nicolas Cage) è un buono. Quando una vecchia fidanzata gli ...