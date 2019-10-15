Shall We Dance film stasera in tv 15 ottobre | cast | trama | curiosità | streaming

Fonte : cubemagazine

(Di martedì 15 ottobre 2019)Weè ilin tv martedì 152019 in onda in prima serata su Rai 2. Di seguito ecco, scheda,, trailer, alcunesule dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TVWein tv:e scheda USCITO IL: 292004GENERE: Musicale, SentimentaleANNO: 2004REGIA: Peter Chelsom: Richard Gere, Jennifer Lopez, Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Lisa Ann Walter, Anita Gillette, Bobby Cannavale, Omar Benson Miller, Tamara Hope, Stark Sands, Richard Jenkins, Nick Cannon, David Sparrow, Diana Salvatore, Mya, Stan Lesk, Sharon Bajer, Deborah Yates, J.D. Crew, Kim KindrickDURATA: 106 MinutiWein tv:John Clark è un uomo di mezza età e un avvocato ...

Ash71Pietro : Stasera in tv: 'Shall We Dance?' su Rai 2 - Shall_Wee_Dance : Stefano Di Filippo -