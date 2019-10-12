Ethiopian Airlines, salme in Italia dopo 7 mesiPer diventare Kate Middleton sono serviti 4 milioni e 200 mila euro Temptation Island Vip, adesso parla anche Zoe Mallucci ...il rapporto ...Uomini e Donne, Ida Platano parla di Armando Incarnato : E' stato ...Laura Torrisi e Leonardo Pieraccioni, la verità: ecco perché si sono ...Diabolik ha perso la testa! Miriam Leone versione Eva Kant è ...Rogo Los Angeles : un morto, case bruciateTe lo sei rubato... Lite a Uomini e Donne tra Gemma Galgani e Anna ...Vi racconto Franco Battiato, la malattia e la sua canzone che non ...Improvvisamente incinta! Alessia Marcuzzi, le sue parole lasciano a ...

WWE – Annunciati due match straordinari | Lesnar sfida Velasquez | Fury affronta Strowman

Campioni WWE, UFC e di Boxe pronti a dare spettacolo a WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

WWE – Annunciati due match straordinari: Lesnar sfida Velasquez, Fury affronta Strowman (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2019) Campioni WWE, UFC e di Boxe pronti a dare spettacolo a WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez & Tyson Fury vs Braun Strowman La WWE ha annunciato due match straordinari per WWE Crown Jewel: il WWE Champion Brock Lesnar affronterà il due volte UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez e la Superstar WWE Braun Strowman se la vedrà con l’imbattuto campione del mondo di boxe Tyson Fury, in un evento che si svolgerà nello stadio King Fahd di Riyadh, Arabia Saudita, giovedì 31 ottobre alle 18 ore italiane. Durante WWE Crown Jewel ci sarà anche il match fra il Team Hogan (Seth Rollins, Rusev) contro il Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin), in una sfida nella quale i due WWE Hall of Famer dovranno scegliere 5 Superstars a testa per un match 5 vs 5. Saranno parte dello spettacolo anche Superstar della WWE come Roman Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day e AJ Styles. ...
Fonte : sportfair

