WWE – Annunciati due match straordinari: Lesnar sfida Velasquez, Fury affronta Strowman (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2019) Campioni WWE, UFC e di Boxe pronti a dare spettacolo a WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez & Tyson Fury vs Braun Strowman La WWE ha annunciato due match straordinari per WWE Crown Jewel: il WWE Champion Brock Lesnar affronterà il due volte UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez e la Superstar WWE Braun Strowman se la vedrà con l’imbattuto campione del mondo di boxe Tyson Fury, in un evento che si svolgerà nello stadio King Fahd di Riyadh, Arabia Saudita, giovedì 31 ottobre alle 18 ore italiane. Durante WWE Crown Jewel ci sarà anche il match fra il Team Hogan (Seth Rollins, Rusev) contro il Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin), in una sfida nella quale i due WWE Hall of Famer dovranno scegliere 5 Superstars a testa per un match 5 vs 5. Saranno parte dello spettacolo anche Superstar della WWE come Roman Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day e AJ Styles. ...
Fonte : sportfair
TSOWrestling : #TripleH ha annunciato due importanti match per quanto riguarda il prossimo PPV della #WWE, ovvero #CrownJewel.… - wethewrestling : WWE: Annunciati i gruppi preliminari per il Draft - - giuseppe_mania : WWE: Annunciati molti special guest per la puntata di SmackDown #SmackDown, #WWE -
Dalla Rete Google NewsWWE – Annunciati due match straordinari: Lesnar sfida Velasquez, Fury affronta Strowman - SportFair
WWE – Annunciati due match straordinari: Lesnar sfida Velasquez, Fury affronta Strowman SportFair
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Annunciati