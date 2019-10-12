WWE – Annunciati due match straordinari | Lesnar sfida Velasquez | Fury affronta Strowman

Fonte : sportfair

(Di sabato 12 ottobre 2019) Campioni WWE, UFC e di Boxe pronti a dare spettacolo a WWE Crown Jewel: Brockvs Cain& Tysonvs BraunLa WWE ha annunciato dueper WWE Crown Jewel: il WWE Champion Brockaffronterà il due volte UFC Heavyweight Champion Caine la Superstar WWE Braunse la vedrà con l’imbattuto campione del mondo di boxe Tyson, in un evento che si svolgerà nello stadio King Fahd di Riyadh, Arabia Saudita, giovedì 31 ottobre alle 18 ore italiane. Durante WWE Crown Jewel ci sarà anche ilfra il Team Hogan (Seth Rollins, Rusev) contro il Team Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin), in unanella quale i due WWE Hall of Famer dovranno scegliere 5 Superstars a testa per un5 vs 5. Saranno parte dello spettacolo anche Superstar della WWE come Roman Reigns, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, The New Day e AJ Styles. ...

