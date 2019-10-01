Mafia : Condannato il re dell' eolico Vito NicastriCrocefisso a scuola, Cei : non è divisivoFinlandia, con la spada uccide una ragazza a scuolaTaglio parlamentari, arriva il primo sìJon Bernthal protagonista del nuovo videogame Ghost Recon Breakpoint L’ha fatto per avere figli... Emma Marrone e la verità sull'operazioneTaiwan, crolla ponte : almeno 14 feriti, il video chocTelefono in carica esplode mentre ascolta musica a letto! Studentessa ...Lascia la figlia June in auto con il riscaldamento acceso per 5 ore e ...Sei single? la risposta di Anna Mazzamauro fa impazzire il web

Birds of Prey | ecco il primo trailer del film con Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey | ecco il primo trailer del film con Harley Quinn https://youtu.be/385KUdJIQDk Continua la rinascita dei film della Warner Bros tratti dai personaggi dei ...

zazoom
Commenta
Birds of Prey, ecco il primo trailer del film con Harley Quinn (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2019) https://youtu.be/385KUdJIQDk Continua la rinascita dei film della Warner Bros tratti dai personaggi dei fumetti Dc Comics: dopo anni di alterne vicende, scelte più coraggiose hanno portato all’exploit per esempio di Joker, premiato alla scorsa Mostra del cinema di Venezia e in uscita in sala in questi giorni. Ma altrettanto atteso è anche Birds of Prey, o meglio per citarlo con il suo titolo completo Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), tradotto in italiano come “…e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn“. A interpretare ancora una volta questo bizzarro personaggio centrale sarà Margot Robbie, che riprende il ruolo che aveva svolto nel film Suicide Squad del 2016. In queste ore è stato diffuso il primissimo trailer, che vede la figura di Harley Quinn, sempre abbigliata e truccata in modo originalissimo, cercare di ...
Fonte : wired

twittervaleechelon93 : RT @ValhallaDiVale: 'Io e Joker ci siamo lasciati. Volevo un nuovo inzio'. Ecco il trailer ufficiale di #BirdOfPrey - Deiv90 : Margot Robbie è di nuovo Harley Quinn nel trailer di “Birds of Prey” | News | SENTIREASCOLTARE - Think_movies : “Birds of Prey (e la fantasmagorica rinascita di Harley Quinn)”, Margot Robbie presenta l -

Altre notizie : Birds of Prey ...
  • «Birds of Prey» : trapelate le prime immagini di Margot Robbie (e Ewan McGregor)

    «Birds of Prey» : trapelate le prime immagini di Margot Robbie (e Ewan McGregor) : It - Capitolo 2Il cardellino La véritéIo, Leonardo Maleficent - Signora del maleAd AstraIl sindaco del Rione Sanità Chiara Ferragni: UnpostedVox LuxC'era una volta a... HollywoodJokerIl teaser trailer di Birds of Prey, in America, è stato presentato in anteprima nelle sole sale cinematografiche che, nel passato weekend del Labor Day, hanno riproposto Spider-Man: Far from home. È stato visto al buio e nel buio sarebbe dovuto rimanere. Invece, una ...

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Birds Prey
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Birds Prey Birds Prey ecco primo trailer
Clicca qui e commenta questo post!