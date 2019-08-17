Il sindaco De Magistris vuol processare Matteo Salvini per crimini ...Fai sbarcare i minori! Giuseppe Conte scrive ancora a Matteo SalviniSto da Dio! Il bikini burroso di Arisa è perfettoAdesso basta! Raffaella Fico esce allo scoperto e racconta tutta la ...Addio Eros! Ecco chi è il nuovo fidanzato di Marica PellegrinelliRischia la paralisi! 14enne si lancia dallo scivolo del parco ...C’è un nuovo amore per Gigi Hadid? Il gossip dall’America che impazza ...Sono morti entrambi! Si tuffa per salvare il fratello in pericoloE' un perdente! Kate Middleton è furiosa con il principe William E' stato malissimo! Choc anafilattico per il fidanzato di Ludovica ...

City-Tottenham | è successo di nuovo | la Var annulla gol ai Citizens allo scadere | finisce

City-Tottenham | è successo di nuovo | la Var annulla gol ai Citizens allo scadere | finisce City-Tottenham, è successo di nuovo. Il big match di Premier League si è concluso sul 2-2 ma, così ...

City-Tottenham, è successo di nuovo: la Var annulla gol ai Citizens allo scadere, finisce 2-2 [FOTO] (Di sabato 17 agosto 2019) City-Tottenham, è successo di nuovo. Il big match di Premier League si è concluso sul 2-2 ma, così come nel ritorno della semifinale dell’ultima Champions, urlo strozzato in gola per la squadra di Guardiola, che si è vista annullare dal Var una rete al 92′ di Gabriel Jesus per un fallo di mano La gara che si infiamma fra il 20′ e il 23′, col botta e risposta fra Sterling e Lamela: stacco vincente dell’attaccante inglese sul cross di De Bruyne, pari dell’ex giallorosso che la piazza da fuori sorprendendo Ederson. Il City torna avanti al 35′ con Aguero, pronto alla deviazione sotto porta su un altro assist di De Bruyne, ma nella ripresa gli Spurs acciuffano di nuovo il pari, stavolta con Lucas Moura che, entrato 19 secondi prima per Winks, salta in mezzo all’area sull’angolo di Lamela e gela l’Etihad. In alto la ...
Premier League, Manchester City-Tottenham 2-1: Aguero riporta avanti il City (VIDEO) - Sportface.it
Premier League, Manchester City-Tottenham 2-1: Aguero riporta avanti il City (VIDEO)  Sportface.it

Istinto da rapace d'area di rigore per Aguero che da due passi, su palla di De Bruyne, buca Lloris e riporta avanti il Manchester City nel match contro il ...


