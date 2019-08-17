City-Tottenham | è successo di nuovo | la Var annulla gol ai Citizens allo scadere | finisce

Fonte : calcioweb.eu

(Di sabato 17 agosto 2019), èdi. Il big match di Premier League si è concluso sul 2-2 ma, così come nel ritorno della semifinale dell’ultima Champions, urlo strozzato in gola per la squadra di Guardiola, che si è vistare dal Var una rete al 92′ di Gabriel Jesus per un fdi mano La gara che si infiamma fra il 20′ e il 23′, col botta e risposta fra Sterling e Lamela: stacco vincente dell’attaccante inglese sul cross di De Bruyne, pari dell’ex girosso che la piazza da fuori sorprendendo Ederson. Iltorna avanti al 35′ con Aguero, pronto alla deviazione sotto porta su un altro assist di De Bruyne, ma nella ripresa gli Spurs acciuffano diil pari, stavolta con Lucas Moura che, entrato 19 secondi prima per Winks, salta in mezzo all’area sull’angolo di Lamela e gela l’Etihad. In alto la ...

GoalItalia : #MCITOT 2-2, il Liverpool può esultare ?? - FOXSportsIT : Tra Man City e Tottenham è sempre spettacolo Finisce 2-2. VAR annulla il 3-2 a Gabriel Jesus ??… - BritishFootball : Finisce all’Etihad: il Tottenham blocca il City sul 2-2. Non vuol dire nulla alla seconda giornata ma il Liverpool… -