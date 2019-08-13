Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 582

Fonte : surface-phone

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2019) Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per10: si tratta della.582. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Security updates toWireless Networking,Storage and Filesystems,App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Edge,Server,MSXML, the Microsoft JET Database Engine,Datacenter Networking,Virtualization,Cryptography,Input and Composition, and Internet Explorer. Download Per installare subito la nuova, è sufficiente recarsi in Impostazioni > Aggiornamento e Sicurezza >Update e cliccare sul ...

SampdoriaPress : Segui Crotone - Sampdoria su - WhatsappItalia : WhatsApp news: le note vocali si ascolteranno dalle notifiche, primo stop su Windows Mobile - MarcoCHardware : RT @WindowsBlogIta: #XboxGamePass supporta anche alcuni giochi per #WindowsMobile -