Premier is Back! In esclusiva su Sky Sport la nuova stagione del calcio inglese (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2019) L’attesa è finita, Premier IS Back! IL VIA ALLA stagione 2019/20 DEL CAMPIONATO DI calcio PIÙ SEGUITO AL MONDO La Premier LEAGUE inglese è in esclusiva su Sky 215 partite, fino a 6 incontri per ogni turno, con il “Friday Night”, il “Monday Night” e diversi “Saturday Night” Inoltre: Studi pre e post partita dedicati Le Regine d’Europa, Liverpool e...
Fonte : digital-news
novasocialnews : Premier is Back! In esclusiva su Sky Sport la nuova stagione del calcio inglese -
Dalla Rete Google NewsPremier League, Ranieri is back: è il nuovo allenatore del Fulham - Fox Sports Italia
Premier League, Ranieri is back: è il nuovo allenatore del Fulham Fox Sports Italia
Premier League: il Fulham annuncia di aver esonerato Jakanovic e di averlo sostituito con Claudio Ranieri che torna in Inghilterra.
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Premier Back