Mother's day | trama | cast e curiosità del film con Jennifer Aniston e Julia Roberts

Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts (recentemente sbarcata su Instagram) e Jason Sudeikis sono i protagonisti, lunedì 5 agosto alle 21.25 su Rai1, di una serie di storie intrecciate che esaltano il legame materno spesso conflittuale ma sempre fortissimo.

Mother’s day: trama, cast e curiosità del film con Jennifer Aniston e Julia Roberts (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2019) Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts (recentemente sbarcata su Instagram) e Jason Sudeikis sono i protagonisti, lunedì 5 agosto alle 21.25 su Rai1, di una serie di storie intrecciate che esaltano il legame materno spesso conflittuale ma sempre fortissimo. Mother’s day trama e cast Nella settimana prima della festa della mamma, scopriamo le vite di un gruppo di donne forti, amorevoli e imperfette: da quella divorziata che deve fare i conti con la nuova matrigna dei suoi figli a quella che cerca di trovare la madre naturale. Madri in attesa, single, matrigne, madri gay, madri assenti o lontane, madri di ogni tipo…tutte ci ricordano come ogni madre è, a suo modo, un’eroina. Nel cast troviamo Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Garner, Héctor Elizondo e Robert Pine, diretti da Garry Marshall (uno specialista della commedia in rosa: la sua ...
  Programmi TV di stasera - lunedì 5 agosto 2019. Su Rai 1 Julia Roberts e Jennifer Aniston in «Mother's Day»

    Programmi TV di stasera - lunedì 5 agosto 2019. Su Rai 1 Julia Roberts e Jennifer Aniston in «Mother’s Day» : Mother's Day - Julia Roberts e Jennifer Aniston Rai1, ore 21.25: Mother’s Day Film del 2015, di Garry Marshall, con Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Héctor Elizondo. Trama: Una serie di storie, che vedono coinvolte delle madri e dei padri, si intreccia fatalmente nel giorno della festa della mamma. Rai2, ore 21.15: Hawaii Five-0 - 1^Tv 8×15 – Attraversando il Ponte: Le indagini prendono il via dal ritrovamento ...

  Mother's Day film stasera in tv 5 agosto : cast - trama - curiosità - streaming

    Mother’s day film stasera in tv 5 agosto : cast - trama - curiosità - streaming : Mother’s Day è il film stasera in tv lunedì 5 agosto 2019 in onda in prima serata su Rai 1. Di seguito ecco scheda, cast, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV Mother’s Day film stasera in tv: cast e scheda USCITO IL: 23 giugno 2016GENERE: CommediaANNO: 2016REGIA: Garry Marshallcast: Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Britt ...

