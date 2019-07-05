Chiara Ferragni insultata per strada: lo sfogo su Instagram

Questa volta però una donna si è spinta troppo in là, sconvolgendo la fashion blogger così tanto che non è riuscita a reagire. La Ferragni stava salendo su un taxi per recarsi nel suo ufficio quando accanto a lei è passata una signora di 40 anni con la figlia di 8 anni circa e quello che è successo l’ha fatta stare molto male.
“Ieri, mentre stavo uscendo da un taxi per andare al lavoro una donna mi ha sorpreso con un commento terribile – ha svelato Chiara -. Dopo aver visto me, ha detto a sua figlia a voce alta: Non darle nemmeno attenzione, hai visto che sembra una m***a senza trucco”.
Di fronte a queste parole la Ferragni non è riuscita a reagire: “La mia reazione è stata solo guardarla scioccata per un commento così maleducato – ha raccontato -, e quella sensazione è rimasta con me per tutto il giorno. Continuavo a chiedermi perché le persone devono parlare in maniera così volgare con gli altri – ha aggiunto Chiara -, e perché le persone devono sempre criticare il tuo modo di essere, più di ogni altra cosa? E perché lo fanno maggiormente le donne contro altre donne?”.
Yesterday, while I was getting out of a cab to go to work, a woman surprised me with an awful comment. She was probably in her 40s and, after she saw me, she told her daughter (who was probably around 8) in a very loud way: “don’t even give her attention, did you see she looks like shit without makeup on”. My reaction was just looking at her in shock for such a rude and loud comment, and that feeling stayed with me the whole day. I kept asking myself why people have to talk shit about others, and why do people always have to criticize the way you look, more than anything else? And why do women do this the most, and against other women? In a poll I made on Instagram stories on Tuesday, after my sister @valentinaferragni was “socially attacked” for not wearing a model size I asked my followers if they’ve ever felt bad for bad comments about their physical appearance: 89% of you said yes. Isn’t this crazy? In a world where we all have felt judged for the way we look and where we’ve all, at least at times, felt victims of a beauty standard that we couldn’t live up to and felt bad about ourselves for other’s comments, why do we often do the same? We know the feeling of not feeling the 100% best version of ourselves, so why trying to make others feel bad as well? Why would a mum tell her daughter that another woman looks like shit without makeup on (and I felt so cute that morning ??) instead of teaching her that beauty comes from within, from self confidence and self love? That everybody is beautiful in their own way, that a “model standard of beauty” doesn’t exist anymore? That a fresh face and a real smile is better than any kind of makeup? That’s what I will teach to my son, that’s what I try to tell you everyday on my social media. Real women support each other. Together, we can make a difference. It starts with baby steps: try to tell yourself something good about your body everyday. And try to empower others around you, instead of tearing them down #BodyShamingIsForLosers #Sisterhood