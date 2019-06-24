Così va bene? La ragazza Anni 50 di Avanti un'altro Francesca ...Oppaidius Summer Trouble! disponibile su SteamKikò Nalli : sono innamoratissimo di Ambra!Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled disponibileL'inaugurazione della scuola di canottaggio Nautilus a FormiaIl personal trainer deve fare il miracolo! La prova costume di Laura ...Stefania Orlando conferma le nozze con Simone GianlorenziScoppia la bufera! Caterina Balivo madrina al Pride di MilanoMens Mega in Corpore Sano! Le forme di Taylor Mega sono esplosiveE' stato l’incontro più bello della mia vita! Laura Torrisi e ...

Rafa Benitez lascia il Newcastle

Rafa Benitez lascia il Newcastle Rafa Benitez non allenerà più il Newcastle. Lascerà il club alla scadenza del contratto, il 30 giugno. La ...

Rafa Benitez lascia il Newcastle (Di lunedì 24 giugno 2019) Rafa Benitez non allenerà più il Newcastle. Lascerà il club alla scadenza del contratto, il 30 giugno. La notizia è stata ufficializzata da un comunicato della società lanciato sui social. “È con delusione che annunciamo che l’allenatore Rafael Benatez lascerà il Newcastle United alla scadenza del suo contratto il 30 giugno 2019”. Il club chiarisce che non è stato possibile raggiungere un accordo con il tecnico ed il suo entourage. Insieme all’allenatore lasceranno anche Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gómez Pérez e Mikel Antia, membri del suo staff. “Vorremmo ringraziare Rafa e il suo team per i loro sforzi negli ultimi tre anni e il loro significativo contributo a ciò che è stato raggiunto collettivamente. Vorremmo anche ringraziare i nostri sostenitori, i giocatori e lo staff per la loro pazienza durante questo periodo di incertezza”. L'articolo ...
    L'allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il Newcastle, preferendo iniziare una nuova avventura in Cina Rafa Benitez lascia il Newcastle, l'allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il club bianconero, che scadrà dunque il prossimo 30 giugno. A rendere nota la separazione è stata la società inglese sul proprio sito, chiudendo di fatto un rapporto durato tre anni e condito da una promozione in Premier ...

    Around 5:30 each morning, President Trump wakes and tunes into the television in the White House's master bedroom. He flips to CNN for news, moves to "Fox & Friends" for comfort and messaging ideas, friends suspect, it fires him up for the day. Energized, infuriated — often a gumbo of both — Mr. Trump grabs his iPhone. Sometimes he tweets while propped on his pillow, according to aides. Other times he tweets from the den next door, watching ...

    Questa sera il Liverpool affronta il Tottenham in finale di Champions. L'ultima vittoria dei reds nella massima competizione europea è datata 2005, quando Gerrard e compagni ribaltarono lo 0-3 del primo tempo nella pazza notte di Istanbul contro il Milan. Allenatore di quella squadra era Rafa Benitez, che poi ebbe trascorsi anche in Italia con Inter e Napoli. Attualmente è al Newcastle. Ecco le sue parole a Sky sulla finale di ...

