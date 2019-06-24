MatteoPedrosi : Ufficiale: Rafa #Benitez lascia la panchina del #Newcastle. - Ashwas96 : RT @MatteoPedrosi: Ufficiale: Rafa #Benitez lascia la panchina del #Newcastle. - LaJuvehaRonaldo : UFFICIALE: Newcastle, Rafa Benitez non confermato alla guida del club. -
Newcastle - Rafa Benitez lascia il club bianconero : all’orizzonte una nuova avventura in Cina : L’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il Newcastle, preferendo iniziare una nuova avventura in Cina Rafa Benitez lascia il Newcastle, l’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il club bianconero, che scadrà dunque il prossimo 30 giugno. A rendere nota la separazione è stata la società inglese sul proprio sito, chiudendo di fatto un rapporto durato tre anni e condito da una promozione in Premier ...
Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez reveals talks over possible signings have begun : Around 5:30 each morning, President Trump wakes and tunes into the television in the White House’s master bedroom. He flips to CNN for news, moves to “Fox & Friends” for comfort and messaging ideas, friends suspect, it fires him up for the day. Energized, infuriated — often a gumbo of both — Mr. Trump grabs his iPhone. Sometimes he tweets while propped on his pillow, according to aides. Other times he tweets from the den next door, watching ...
Rafa Benitez su Serie A - Ancelotti e Sarri : “Tornare in Italia un giorno…” : Questa sera il Liverpool affronta il Tottenham in finale di Champions. L’ultima vittoria dei reds nella massima competizione europea è datata 2005, quando Gerrard e compagni ribaltarono lo 0-3 del primo tempo nella pazza notte di Istanbul contro il Milan. Allenatore di quella squadra era Rafa Benitez, che poi ebbe trascorsi anche in Italia con Inter e Napoli. Attualmente è al Newcastle. Ecco le sue parole a Sky sulla finale di ...