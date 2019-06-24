Così va bene? La ragazza Anni 50 di Avanti un'altro Francesca ...Oppaidius Summer Trouble! disponibile su SteamKikò Nalli : sono innamoratissimo di Ambra!Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled disponibileL'inaugurazione della scuola di canottaggio Nautilus a FormiaIl personal trainer deve fare il miracolo! La prova costume di Laura ...Stefania Orlando conferma le nozze con Simone GianlorenziScoppia la bufera! Caterina Balivo madrina al Pride di MilanoMens Mega in Corpore Sano! Le forme di Taylor Mega sono esplosiveE' stato l’incontro più bello della mia vita! Laura Torrisi e ...

Newcastle, Rafa Benitez lascia il club bianconero: all’orizzonte una nuova avventura in Cina (Di lunedì 24 giugno 2019) L’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il Newcastle, preferendo iniziare una nuova avventura in Cina Rafa Benitez lascia il Newcastle, l’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il club bianconero, che scadrà dunque il prossimo 30 giugno. A rendere nota la separazione è stata la società inglese sul proprio sito, chiudendo di fatto un rapporto durato tre anni e condito da una promozione in Premier League dopo un anno dalla retrocessione in Championship. La prossima tappa della carriera di Benitez sarà in Cina, lo spagnolo ha infatti ricevuto un’offerta del Dalian Yifang, club in cui gioca Marek Hamsik, trequartista nel 4-2-3-1 del Napoli ai tempi di Benitez.L'articolo Newcastle, Rafa Benitez lascia il club bianconero: all’orizzonte una nuova avventura in Cina SPORTFAIR.
