Newcastle, Rafa Benitez lascia il club bianconero: all’orizzonte una nuova avventura in Cina (Di lunedì 24 giugno 2019)
L’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il Newcastle, preferendo iniziare una nuovaavventura in Cina
RafaBenitezlascia il Newcastle, l’allenatore spagnolo non ha rinnovato il contratto con il clubbianconero, che scadrà dunque il prossimo 30 giugno. A rendere nota la separazione è stata la società inglese sul proprio sito, chiudendo di fatto un rapporto durato tre anni e condito da una promozione in Premier League dopo un anno dalla retrocessione in Championship. La prossima tappa della carriera di Benitez sarà in Cina, lo spagnolo ha infatti ricevuto un’offerta del Dalian Yifang, club in cui gioca Marek Hamsik, trequartista nel 4-2-3-1 del Napoli ai tempi di Benitez.L'articolo Newcastle, RafaBenitezlascia il clubbianconero: all’orizzonte una nuovaavventura in Cina SPORTFAIR.
sportfair
